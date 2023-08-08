Did WWE quietly add a former champion to The Judgment Day? Analyzing overlooked moment

The Judgment Day has been a dominant force in WWE for over a year. While The Bloodline began to unravel, it was RAW's dangerous faction that took over as the most feared in the entire promotion.

The group comprises Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. The feared foursome have done well for themselves, but it appears that the ranks may be growing sooner rather than later, or at least that is what some believe.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh was seen talking with The Prince backstage. He went on to viciously assault Sami Zayn in a surprise beatdown backstage that took The Underdog From The Underground out of action. While talking with Balor isn't uncommon, the attack is particularly interesting.

McDonagh likely did so to earn a spot in the faction or at the group's demand. One of Finn's prized pupils joining the stable would certainly be a logical step, and there's power in numbers. The attack could've been his initiation.

Still, it should be noted that JD hasn't officially been added to the group yet. While it may be revealed in the coming weeks that the stable has added him to their ranks, for now, nobody can be certain what his motivations were for the attack or if anybody else was behind it.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest continued to have issues on WWE RAW

The intrigue in the Judgment Day comes as WWE's fearsome faction is having a lot of inner turmoil. While Dominik and Rhea Ripley seem to be happy and enjoying their time in the group, the two other members just can't seem to get on the same page.

Balor and Priest are arguing at seemingly every turn. Finn believes that Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase is causing issues between them and is encouraging Senor Money in the Bank to get rid of it. Whether that means a premature cash-in or giving it up entirely isn't quite clear.

Interestingly, JD also spoke up about the briefcase, and he agreed with Finn. If McDonagh isn't added to the powerful stable, could a different direction be taken altogether?

Given the issues between The Prince and The Archer of Infamy on WWE RAW, there's a chance that the tension causes Balor to split off from his stablemates. He could start his own sub-faction within The Judgment Day featuring himself and McDonagh. Perhaps NXT's Lyra Valkyria could also fit in with the group if it ever splinters off.