Did WWE sanction Vice TV's 9 lives of Vince McMahon documentary?

Vince McMahon is the most well-known mysterious man in the history of pro wrestling. While everyone knows McMahon for his revolutionary work in the pro wrestling industry, no one really knows much about him behind the scenes.

The famous media company Vice Media, known to fans for their famous documentary series 'Dark Side of the Ring,' is making a documentary on McMahon known as "The 9 Lives Of Vince McMahon." While many WWE fans feel the McMahon family approves this documentary, it is highly unlikely.

Even if not confirmed, from the trailer above, one can see that the documentary is more about the controversies of his life, like the Steroid trial, Montreal Screwjob, and more. This could hamper his reputation even more, especially after he has faced one of the worst years of his life.

Another main reason WWE would not have approved of it is that the company already has a deal with Netflix for a Vince McMahon docuseries. Content giant Netflix will not want another competitor doing a similar show.

Netflix is reportedly not sure about going ahead with Vince McMahon's docuseries due to several allegations

Earlier this year, several former WWE employees accused Vince McMahon of sexual harassment. During this time, a few days before SummerSlam, McMahon decided to step down as WWE's Chairman, with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan taking over.

During this time, it was rumored that McMahon's docuseries, which was almost completed, was going to be canceled by the company. However, according to Fightful's Denise Salcedo, Netflix hasn't confirmed or denied it, which means the chances of the docuseries being made are high. The reason is the docuseries is already in post-production, and the company spent millions on it.

"Another source indicated that the project was already 'deep' in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me."

If this docuseries comes out, it has the chance to be one of the most watched in Netflix history. Irrespective of the allegations, McMahon is a disrupter in the wrestling industry. He took something that happened in territories and bars and made it a global phenomenon. Despite all the challenges, Fearless believed in his vision and created an empire out of nothing. From taking over the pro wrestling industry to creating history and gaining global recognition, Vince McMahon is an inspiration.

