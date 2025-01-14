Did WWE scrap rumored high-profile feud for the Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the truth

Last night on WWE RAW, Karrion Kross announced that the Wyatt Sicks faction has moved to Friday Night SmackDown. It was a shocking revelation, especially considering Uncle Howdy and his allies were in the midst of a heated feud with The Final Testament. That said, the major question is if the Triple H-led creative team scrapped a rumored high-profile feud for the group with this move.

The answer to the question is that it is a possibility. After all, the feud in question would have seen the Wyatt Sicks take on The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Co. would have been perfect for the Wyatts. After all, the group targets those who betray their allies.

The first victim of the eerie faction was Chad Gable and his American Made stable, and then it was The Miz and The Final Testament. Going by that logic, The Judgment Day would have made perfect sense, given the faction betrayed Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley last summer. There were even reports that claimed that the goofy faction would feud with The Judgment Day after it was done with Kross and Co.

The important thing is, though, it was nothing more than rumors. So, at this point, there is no telling if WWE scrapped the feud or if it was in the pipeline in the first place.

The Wyatt Sicks could target Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

A move to SmackDown means a fresh storyline for the Wyatt Sicks to work on. But assuming Uncle Howdy and Co. stick to their gimmick, then their list of potential rivals is quite limited. There is only one faction that fits the bill on SmackDown, and it is The new Bloodline.

The new Bloodline, under the leadership of Solo Sikoa, has caused havoc on SmackDown since WrestleMania XL. Not only did The Street Champion ostracize Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman, but he also appointed himself as the Tribal Chief in the absence of Roman Reigns. Solo could be a prime target for Uncle Howdy and his stablemates.

Considering Solo Sikoa is scheduled to appear on this week's SmackDown, it would be something if the Wyatts greet him. It certainly would be an interesting storyline. But at the end of the day, this remains nothing more than speculation.

