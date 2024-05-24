Did WWE spoil Rhea Ripley's return date? Exploring potential hint 

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, but the victory was short-lived. On WWE RAW following The Show of Shows, The Eradicator was attacked by Liv Morgan backstage, and she sustained an injury that led to her relinquishing the title.

WWE held a 14-woman battle royal to determine the next champion, and The Man secured the victory. With Becky Lynch as champion and Liv Morgan pursuing the title, fans have wondered whether The Eradicator will return anytime soon to create chaos for both Lynch and Morgan.

It so happens that WWE promoted Fanatics Fest, scheduled for August 16th to 18th, 2024, in New York City, and Rhea Ripley is featured as one of the superstars to be present on August 18th. However, this does not confirm The Eradicator's return to the ring.

WWE's superstars have PR commitments, especially the top superstars on the main roster. Being a dominant figure in the women's division, it's going to be great for WWE to have her present for autographs and photo ops. Over the years, several superstars have been present for various meet-and-greets and events as part of PR commitments even while being injured.

WWE Hall of Famer commented on Rhea Ripley's injury

Sometimes, injuries are part of a storyline, and sometimes they are real. Depending on the intensity of the injury, superstars get benched for months, and storylines are changed to accommodate the mishap.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Rhea Ripley's injury on the Hall of Fame podcast, mentioning how unfortunate it was to suffer an injury during a backstage segment, especially when she was hitting her stride.

"It's definitely going to be a loss as far as Ripley going down like that because actually, I thought Ripley was just hitting her stride. I thought she was at that point to where she was about to get that rocket and go straight over the moon, seriously. And now something like this happened."

Rhea Ripley suffered an injury to her AC joint (tip of the shoulder) and is expected to be out for at least three months.

