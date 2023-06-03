Did WWE subtly hint at having no plans for a recently-debuted 33-year-old star on SmackDown?

It's hard for every star on RAW and SmackDown to get pushed. More often than not, WWE has plans for a specific set of talent, while other superstars simply have their place on the roster. One particular star, however, seems to have nothing planned for him.

We're talking about none other than the 33-year-old Grayson Waller - who debuted on SmackDown after being drafted from NXT. He hosted RAW Women's Champion Asuka on the Grayson Waller Effect this week.

The segment quickly saw many other women coming out, including Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and IYO SKY. Waller watched on as the women of SmackDown began brawling.

The segment eventually ended with Asuka and Bianca Belair brawling. But what it also seemed to subtly indicate is that so far, WWE has nothing in store for the Australian star.

Waller was promising in NXT, occupying one of the higher spots on the card. He even faced AJ Styles on that show. His entry to the blue brand saw him host Styles on the Grayson Waller effect, correctly predicting that Seth Rollins would become the World Heavyweight Champion.

If WWE continues at this rate with Waller, there will be little interest in him.

What are your thoughts on the Grayson Waller Effect? Sound off in the comments section below.

