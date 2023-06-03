Create

Did WWE subtly hint at having no plans for a recently-debuted 33-year-old star on SmackDown?

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 03, 2023 07:20 IST
Does WWE have nothing concrete planned for the former NXT star?
WWE SmackDown delivered all the good tonight!

It's hard for every star on RAW and SmackDown to get pushed. More often than not, WWE has plans for a specific set of talent, while other superstars simply have their place on the roster. One particular star, however, seems to have nothing planned for him.

We're talking about none other than the 33-year-old Grayson Waller - who debuted on SmackDown after being drafted from NXT. He hosted RAW Women's Champion Asuka on the Grayson Waller Effect this week.

The segment quickly saw many other women coming out, including Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and IYO SKY. Waller watched on as the women of SmackDown began brawling.

The Grayson Waller Effect with the NEWWW #WWERaw Women’s Champion @WWEAsuka is LIVE right now on #SmackDown! @GraysonWWE https://t.co/o8CReIiXY2

The segment eventually ended with Asuka and Bianca Belair brawling. But what it also seemed to subtly indicate is that so far, WWE has nothing in store for the Australian star.

Waller was promising in NXT, occupying one of the higher spots on the card. He even faced AJ Styles on that show. His entry to the blue brand saw him host Styles on the Grayson Waller effect, correctly predicting that Seth Rollins would become the World Heavyweight Champion.

If WWE continues at this rate with Waller, there will be little interest in him.

What are your thoughts on the Grayson Waller Effect? Sound off in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...