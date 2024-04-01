Did WWE tease Bo Dallas' return? Exploring a deliberate hint in recent Bray Wyatt documentary

Bo Dallas is a name that many in the WWE Universe are familiar with. Starting with his incredible Believe Movement, his time as part of The Miz's B-Team, and his recent run with his late brother Bray Wyatt, as Uncle Howdy. Dallas has worn many hats as a WWE superstar. However, he hasn't been seen on TV for quite a while, which has many fans curious about his potential return. Well, WWE may have provided a teaser on this subject, with a hint in Bray Wyatt's documentary.

Now, the main reason why Bo Dallas has not made his WWE return yet is the untimely passing of his brother, Bray Wyatt. Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, unfortunately, passed away in August last year. In honor of his incredible career, the company released a documentary covering his incredible journey. It has been an instant hit with the WWE Universe and is the talk of the town on social media.

This is where things get interesting. With the documentary released, and rave reviews coming in, some fans noticed something familiar at the end of the video. The infamous Bray Wyatt catchphrase, "Run," can be heard before the silhouette of a figure appears on the camera. This has had many wondering if it is a hint of something to come, and the chances are they are right. According to Fightful Select, who reached out to some WWE sources, this is a teaser for Bo Dallas' eventual return.

While his career on the main roster hasn't been exceptional, Dallas has still accomplished a lot in WWE. He is a former NXT Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, and 24/7 Champion. And, as mentioned earlier, he recently did some great work under the guise of Uncle Howdy. Once he returns, it will be interesting to see what he has in store for the WWE Universe.

Bo Dallas' last official WWE match was close to five years ago

While he did make appearances as Uncle Howdy, Bo Dallas hasn't had an official match in quite a while. The last time he took part in a match was close to five years ago, well before he donned the macabre persona of Howdy. In what was an incredible match at Crown Jewel, Dallas was involved in the World Cup Tag Team Turmoil match.

In what was quite literally turmoil in the ring, Dallas, who was teaming up with Curtis Axel as part of the B-Team, faced off against eight other tag teams. The two put up quite a fight, but eventually ended up on the losing side, as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The OC took the win. After that, Dallas did have a few WWE Live Show appearances before suffering a neck injury that prevented him from working in the ring for a while.

Now, as Dallas' eventual return to WWE draws near, fans will undoubtedly be excited. Hopefully, he can finally have an official match after five years away from the squared circle.

