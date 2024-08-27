  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Zelina Vega
  • Did Zelina Vega leave LWO? What we know following her return on WWE RAW

Did Zelina Vega leave LWO? What we know following her return on WWE RAW

By Rahul Patnaik
Modified Aug 27, 2024 02:21 GMT
WWE RAW this week was live from the Amica Mutal Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
WWE RAW this week was live from the Amica Mutal Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Rey Mysterio and the rest of the Latino World Order (LWO) confronted the new Judgment Day during the latest episode of WWE RAW. This led to an eight-man tag team match between the two factions, with Liv Morgan at ringside.

One interesting detail was that Zelina Vega did not accompany the rest of the LWO. She could have evened the odds by confronting Liv Morgan, who ultimately cost LWO the win. Fans have since been wondering if Zelina has left the group. The answer is no; there has been no official split.

also-read-trending Trending

The main reason Zelina Vega didn't come out with the LWO is that she is currently involved in a separate storyline. A few weeks ago, Pure Fusion Collective attacked her, injuring her arm. As a result, Zelina returned later in the show to cost Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark their tag team match against Damage CTRL.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Zelina Vega has some unfinished business with current WWE champion

Liv Morgan defeated Zelina Vega during an episode of RAW last month to retain her Women's World Championship. However, all signs indicate that their rivalry is far from over.

The two were recently involved in a back-and-forth exchange on X. Zelina even reacted to a post by Sportskeeda Wrestling with a heart hands emoji, suggesting she might be eyeing another challenge for the Women's World Championship.

"Is it time for Zelina Vega to chase her first singles WWE Women's title? [trophy emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] #ZelinaVega #Wrestling #Champion," the post asked.

Liv Morgan is currently slated to be in action at Bash in Berlin, where she will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face the Terror Twins duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see if WWE plans to develop a feud between Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega later down the line.

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी