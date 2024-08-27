Did Zelina Vega leave LWO? What we know following her return on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio and the rest of the Latino World Order (LWO) confronted the new Judgment Day during the latest episode of WWE RAW. This led to an eight-man tag team match between the two factions, with Liv Morgan at ringside.

One interesting detail was that Zelina Vega did not accompany the rest of the LWO. She could have evened the odds by confronting Liv Morgan, who ultimately cost LWO the win. Fans have since been wondering if Zelina has left the group. The answer is no; there has been no official split.

The main reason Zelina Vega didn't come out with the LWO is that she is currently involved in a separate storyline. A few weeks ago, Pure Fusion Collective attacked her, injuring her arm. As a result, Zelina returned later in the show to cost Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark their tag team match against Damage CTRL.

Zelina Vega has some unfinished business with current WWE champion

Liv Morgan defeated Zelina Vega during an episode of RAW last month to retain her Women's World Championship. However, all signs indicate that their rivalry is far from over.

The two were recently involved in a back-and-forth exchange on X. Zelina even reacted to a post by Sportskeeda Wrestling with a heart hands emoji, suggesting she might be eyeing another challenge for the Women's World Championship.

"Is it time for Zelina Vega to chase her first singles WWE Women's title? [trophy emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] #ZelinaVega #Wrestling #Champion," the post asked.

Liv Morgan is currently slated to be in action at Bash in Berlin, where she will team up with Dominik Mysterio to face the Terror Twins duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see if WWE plans to develop a feud between Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega later down the line.

