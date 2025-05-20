Did Zoey Stark really get injured on WWE RAW? Analyzing the truth about the scary incident

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark found herself in an ugly spot during her Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier match on this week’s episode of RAW. The 31-year-old was promptly taken out of the arena after a bad fall and a massive injury scare. Here’s the truth on what we know so far.

Zoey Stark competed against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Not long after the bell rang, the former Pure Fusion Collective member launched herself from the top rope to hit Sane with a Missile Drop Kick. However, she landed short of the Japanese wrestler, making her knee bend awkwardly.

Following this, the camera showed her clutching her leg in pain, and a medical staff member rushed inside the ring to check up on Stark. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion was observed for a brief period at the ringside before being taken out of the arena as Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley continued their match.

Although the 31-year-old seemed legitimately hurt, WWE, Triple H, or RAW General Manager Adam Pearce haven’t released any official word regarding the nature or the extent of Stark’s injury. However, fans hope she may not have endured much damage, as she was escorted out of the arena without using a stretcher.

Zoey Stark’s comeback journey after her 2021 knee injury

This isn’t the first time Zoey Stark suffered damage to her knee. Back in November 2021, in a ladder match at Halloveen Havoc, she tore her ACL, MCL, and PCL, which forced her to take a nine-month-long injury hiatus. She made her comeback on NXT in July 2022. While recovering and going through rehab, she didn’t sit idly and worked backstage as a producer on the developmental brand.

When she made her comeback, the WWE Universe greeted her with massive support. However, she remained on shaky ground for quite some time, even after her return. Speaking about her comeback to pro wrestling, the former PFC member said that she had difficulty putting faith in her surgically repaired knee while doing all her high-flying maneuvers.

Zoey Stark also noted that while she did try to push herself beyond her comfort zone, she still performed in the ring with a knee brace for added safety. This was something even Charlotte Flair was seen doing after she ended her ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury hiatus since December 2023 at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

While she has now suffered another bad fall, fans and fellow pro wrestlers are sending their prayers and wishes as they wait for WWE to release an official statement regarding her status.

