The different faces of The Rock

The Rock is arguably the most popular and charismatic wrestler of all time. John Cena and Hulk Hogan come close, but neither of them has the ability to control and manipulate the crowd like Rock. Apart from being the "the most electrifying man in sports entertainment", he is universally loved all over the world and fans can expect the loudest pop whenever he shows up for WWE.

Sure, his popularity increased when he transitioned into a Hollywood star, but the foundation of that success was built inside the squared circle by a young and hardworking Dwayne Johnson, for whom the sky was the limit.

Rock had the gift of switching the persona and characters with utmost ease and while his characters have always been rooted in by his confidence, his versatility is often undersold. Only a few could claim to be a great babyface and an even better heel. He kept on making minor changes to his character to bring out the best, but how has his character progressed over the years?

Here are the different faces of Rock in chronological order.

#1 Rocky Maivia (1996-1997)

Crowds rejected this character completely

Dwayne made his WWF debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia, a combination of his father's and grandfather's ring names. He was instantly received by the crowd with complete rejection and boos. The character was just cheesy and was often met with chants like “Rocky sucks” and “die, Rocky, die”. It is nothing short of a miracle that Rock was able to bounce back after leaving the first impression of being an overbearing do-gooder guy.

Unfortunately, the management had huge expectations from him and thus, despite all the criticism surrounding him, WWE still decided to go with their plans and gave him a huge push in his debut match at Survivor Series itself. He was the sole survivor for his team after single-handedly eliminating Goldust and Crush.

He then became the Intercontinental Champion in early 1997, when he defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley on Raw. He had a couple of forgettable feuds against wrestlers like Bret Hart, The Sultan, and Savio Vega before WWF finally realized that this character was not working and the “The Blue Chipper” persona was finally dropped.

1 / 7 NEXT