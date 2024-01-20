Do LA Knight and AJ Styles have history prior to WWE? Insight into their SmackDown outburst

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles and The Megastar LA Knight had a little outburst at the beginning of WWE SmackDown this week during the contract signing for their upcoming fatal four-way clash at Royal Rumble 2024. Fans have been wondering whether the two shared history even before their being together in the Stamford-based promotion.

AJ Styles made his wrestling debut back in 1999, starting off his career with WCW in the cruiserweight division, and gained prominence during his time in TNA. On the other hand, LA Knight made his wrestling debut back in 2003 on the independent scene and also gained recognition during his time in TNA.

Although both were signed to Total Non-stop Action wrestling promotion at the same time, they have never crossed paths in the ring before coming to the WWE. Styles made his debut at Royal Rumble 2016, whereas Knight arrived at the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 through the developmental brand, NXT.

During a non-televised segment on an episode of NXT 2.0 back in 2022, AJ put over Knight as the future of the brand as well. However, they were yet to square off against each other in a singles match until the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, despite both of them being in the business for decades now.

On the December 15, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Phenomenal One made his return after recovering from an injury to take revenge on The Bloodline. After taking out the faction members, AJ also snapped at LA Knight, and shockingly took him down as well.

Now, the two went at each other yet again ahead of their meeting in the Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024, alongside Randy Orton and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title.

Future plans for both AJ Styles and LA Knight in the WWE

While both AJ Styles and LA Knight are set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief is more than likely to retain his title.

Following the rumble, Triple H must be having some big plans for two of his biggest stars. Speaking of Knight, he is currently rumored to take on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40, as the match has been teased months before.

On the other hand, there are no rumored plans for Styles after the rumble yet. It remains to be seen who walks out the champion at Royal Rumble 2024.

