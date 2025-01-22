Do Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have any heat following their backstage interactions? Likely truth disclosed

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been paired as an on-screen couple for months and together they have gained a tremendous level of success. However, the power couple suffered their first significant blow when Morgan lost her WWE Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley at RAW’s debut on Netflix.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured a backstage segment with the lovebirds, Liv Morgan and Dominik at The Judgment Day's clubhouse. Fans pointed out that Morgan seemingly took subtle jabs at Mysterio while she mentioned how he has plans for every situation, but none of his plans worked on January 6th when Ripley took her title away.

Following the segment, fans have been wondering if Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have some animosity, although they seemed fine as they are posting pictures together on their social media. However, It appears The Miracle Kid has some underlying frustration with Dirty Dom as there has been some significant change in her tone. Furthermore, last week she left the 27-year-old star alone while she left the locker room alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

That said, the angle above is speculative at this point and fans will have to tune in to find out how the story unfolds in the coming weeks.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan to make a major announcement on RAW soon

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio encountered significant downfall since The Miracle Kid lost her Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley at RAW’s debut on Netflix. The couple is now looking to make a spectacular comeback.

Following this, Mysterio and Morgan could announce their entries for the respective Rumble matches at the upcoming 2025 Royal Rumble Premiere Live Event. It will be interesting to see what plan the Triple H-led creatives have in store for Liv and Dominik in the coming months.

