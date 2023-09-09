Does Austin Theory have a permanent tag team partner now? Looking at a new alliance on WWE SmackDown

Is there a new top tag team in WWE? According to the cocky Grayson Waller, that's certainly the case. According to the former NXT star, he and Austin Theory are the best tag team going. He even had a new team name for the duo. This seemingly indicates that the pair will remain a team moving forward.

Waller's reasoning behind the pair being the best tag team comes down to the two being undefeated together. While that feat sounds impressive, Grayson is being intellectually dishonest. They're only "undefeated" because the pair have only had one official tag team match on SmackDown.

Grayson and Austin Theory defeated Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on a past episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While it was certainly a big win, given Rey's legacy in the industry, and Santos' immense skill, Waller is still being misleading. Still, they seem to be an official, permanent team moving forward.

Expand Tweet

During the WWE SmackDown broadcast, Waller sat in on commentary for a bout between LA Knight and Theory. He addressed his new tag team, and even came up with their new moniker. The duo will apparently be called "A-Town Down Under," a play on where both men are originally from.

John Cena will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect on WWE SmackDown

Beyond confirming that he and Austin Theory are a tag team, and even offering their new name for the duo, Waller had even more news for the WWE Universe. This time, the news was all about John Cena.

The 16-time world champion will not only be at SmackDown next Friday, but he will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. For those unaware, that's the talk show hosted by the cocky Australian, held in the middle of the ring.

John Cena didn't attend this week's edition of SmackDown. He was in India with select RAW stars, NXT's Bron Breakker, free agents, and even The Great Khali. The show was titled Superstar Spectacle. The prior Superstar Special was aired during the pandemic, but this one did not make air. This was John's first big-time bout in India.

Expand Tweet

Cena has been back with World Wrestling Entertainment for a few weeks now. He is currently scheduled to appear on several upcoming episodes of SmackDown, as his schedule is freed up currently, thanks to the ongoing strikes affecting Hollywood. Fans are certainly happy to see Big Match John back, for however long he'll be here.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.