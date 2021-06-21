Does Bianca Belair have kids?

Bianca Belair is having the biggest year of her pro-wrestling career and is currently one of the most talented athletes on the WWE roster.

Bianca Belair is married to fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford. Belair, at 32-years-old, has already headlined WrestleMania and has a lot left in the tank when it comes to an in-ring career.

Montez Ford has two children from a previous relationship. Bianca Belair became a stepmother to Ford's children when she married him.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford tied the knot on June 23, 2018

Bianca Belair met Montez Ford while the duo were training at the WWE Performance Center. Belair spoke about possibly being paired with Ford in an interview with Digital Spy last year.

I love being a wife, I just don’t want to be only seen as his wife. I feel like I have a very strong character, I’m super talented and the possibilities are endless for Bianca Belair She’s somebody who can stand on her own and have a very successful, long career but at the same time I have no problem being paired with my husband in any shape or form because it’s a part of who I am. As long as that’s not the only element that gets shown.

Bianca Belair is doing an incredible job balancing her personal and professional life. She has nothing but the utmost love for her kids, as evident from some of Ford's Instagram posts.

Belair is currently a top name on SmackDown. She won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Rhea Ripley and went on to defeat Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 to win the SmackDown Women's title.

The Street Profits currently perform on SmackDown as well, allowing Bianca and Montez to spend more time with each other. Ford is doing fine for himself on the WWE roster as well. The Street Profits are three-time WWE Tag Team Champions across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair? Are you happy with how she is currently being handled on the blue brand?

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Arjun