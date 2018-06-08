Does Chyna deserve a Hall of Fame Induction?

Chyna deserves a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, and here's why.

Amit Shukla CONTRIBUTOR Feature 08 Jun 2018, 16:18 IST

The Ninth Wonder of the World

Chyna (real name, Joan Marie Laurer) was a female wrestler that worked with the WWE and other promotions during the 90's; however, she is known infamously for her time in WWE which led to her rise and demise as well.

She is the lady that started the women's revolution in the late 1990's with her display of absolute domination against the likes of Ken Shamrock and Jeff Jarrett . While working alongside Triple H as part of the biggest faction called DX during the Attitude Era, she was involved in storylines where she challenged for traditionally-men’s titles, including an Intercontinental Championship match with Jeff Jarrett.

If you threw a challenge at her, you could consider it accepted automatically, as backing down from one was never in her book. The fact that she was a part of the Royal Rumble in 1999 and entered the match at number 30, speaks volumes about her in-ring skills.

Mark Henry had the distinguished honor of being eliminated by her during her stint in this Royal Rumble match.

Ken Shamrock was always ready for a fight, but there came a time in his career when he denied competing in the ring with Chyna. It's not that he was intimidated by her; it was the fact that if he puts his hands on a woman, it would send a wrong message to his kids. While Shamrock might've denied fighting her, Chyna didn't back down from a fight and ended up instigating him, before Shamrock threw her down to the mat.

Despite all these accolades to her credit, Chyna is still not given the praise or the recognition that she deserves for her work in the field of professional wrestling.

At her age and time, it was seemingly very difficult to find women or even girls that had her physique and could still be the center of attraction. Her work surpassed expectations due to her amazing charisma and in-ring presence.

Despite being nicknamed ‘The Ninth Wonder of the World’ for her amazing accolades and work in the field of professional wrestling, she has not been given her due credit by WWE, and a lot of people, including fans and wrestling journalist,s have raised questions on the same.

While this might shock a lot of fans, it is stated by various online portals, including the Independent, that WWE management believes that after her small porn stint, it doesn’t look good if she gets inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Currently, the company is going with the PG tag and an induction of a porn star (even if it was for a brief period of time) doesn’t meet the necessary criteria.

It is also suggested that she wasn’t on good terms with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H after their alleged breakup, and that could also be considered as one of the reasons why she hasn’t made her way into the WWE Hall of Fame yet.

No matter what it might be, it is about time that WWE inducts the Ninth Wonder of the World into her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.