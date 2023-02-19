"Does this DQ mean no Bray match?" - Fans react to disappointing finish between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley collided for the third time at WWE Elimination Chamber, but the match didn't end without some controversy. Wrestling fans have taken to Twitter to react to the disappointing finish.

The Beast Incarnate challenged The All Mighty to a match at the premium live event two weeks ago on RAW. On the red brand this week, Lashley signed the contract to make the bout official after hitting Lesnar with a spear on the ramp.

During their match at Elimination Chamber, Bobby applied the Hurt Lock on Brock Lesnar after hitting him with a spear. The Beast couldn't escape the hold, and decided to hit his opponent with a low blow, thus losing the match via DQ. Lesnar then proceeded to attack the referee and hit Bobby with an F5 through the announce table.

A large number of the WWE Universe weren't happy with the finish of the match. You can check out some of their reactions below:

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman 🏿 🏿 🏿) Does this DQ mean no Bray match? (🏿) Does this DQ mean no Bray match? (🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿)

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes I'm not invested in this feud so I'm fine with a DQ 🤭 #WWEChamber I'm not invested in this feud so I'm fine with a DQ 🤭 #WWEChamber

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry We definitely getting Brock vs. Bobby at Wrestlemania. We definitely getting Brock vs. Bobby at Wrestlemania.

Jordan Patu @Jordan_Patu This industry continually overthinks and fumbles the most simple things. Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest layups around but they continually fail to allow that matchup fulfil its potential. #WWEChamber This industry continually overthinks and fumbles the most simple things. Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest layups around but they continually fail to allow that matchup fulfil its potential. #WWEChamber

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17

#wwechamber now why is this the 3rd time a brock and bobby match ends in controversy.. now why is this the 3rd time a brock and bobby match ends in controversy..#wwechamber https://t.co/fldic4zfoX

iBeast @ibeastIess Brock destroying everyone is always quality television, but the way this match ended wasn't it. Brock destroying everyone is always quality television, but the way this match ended wasn't it.

👏🏾 SELL 👏🏾THE 👏🏾TEAM @Kittlessaidwhat DQ finish for a WM blowoff match, post match angle to build the heat (for possibly a hurt business reunion) #WWEChamber DQ finish for a WM blowoff match, post match angle to build the heat (for possibly a hurt business reunion) #WWEChamber

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Looks we about to get Lashley vs Lesnar 4 at Mania. This time in a NO DQ match #WWEChamber Looks we about to get Lashley vs Lesnar 4 at Mania. This time in a NO DQ match #WWEChamber

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan

#WWEChamber "Make sure Lesnar vs Lashley 4 doesn't happen at WrestleMania" "Make sure Lesnar vs Lashley 4 doesn't happen at WrestleMania" #WWEChamber https://t.co/CWlEcu55dK

On SmackDown this past Friday night, Bray Wyatt stated that he would be keeping a close eye on the match, and he'll have his sights set on the winner. Since Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar, The All Mighty vs. The Eater of Worlds could take place at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on the finish of the match? Sound off in the comments below!

