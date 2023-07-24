Does Gunther watch WWE? The Ring General reveals how much live wrestling he views (Exclusive)

Gunther recently explained how much WWE in-ring action he watches while backstage at shows.

The 35-year-old has been one of the most prominent wrestlers in WWE since joining the main roster in April 2022. He recently passed the 400-day milestone as Intercontinental Champion, meaning he is closing in on The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther said his schedule prevents him from watching every moment of RAW and SmackDown:

"I gotta honestly say I don't watch as much live at the venue as I would wish sometimes because of our travel schedule, or especially at RAW, it's a very busy day overall, so can't really catch it. It really depends, but if there's like a big match happening, then I always try to catch it. Whenever I have time, I try to watch in general what is going on just to stay on top of things." [7:50 – 8:26]

Gunther addresses his in-ring dominance

The former NXT United Kingdom Champion is well known for being one of the hardest-hitting wrestlers in the world. Many opponents, notably Sheamus, have developed welts on their chests after grueling encounters with The Ring General.

Speaking in character, Gunther admitted he does not think about his opponents' well-being while delivering chops to their chest:

"I don't take a record of that, I've gotta be honest. I just do what I have to do. [Some wrestlers] live with it better than the other ones, but that's not my issue." [13:34 – 13:44]

The Intercontinental Champion has retained his title against Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, and Xavier Woods in recent months. He is expected to face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

