Does Jackie Redmond work for WWE?

Jackie Redmond was a recurring presence this week on WWE RAW. The episode was a highlight reel showing fans the best of 2022, and she was there to host it. She did a commendable job orchestrating things and making sure everything flowed smoothly.

The WWE Universe sees Redmond on the company's programming at times, though not as frequently as some others. The NHL Network host is one of the most exciting sports commentators in her line of work, which is why the biggest wrestling promotion in the world avails her services.

Due to her presence in the NHL, fans want to know if she works for WWE and the capacity in which she does it. If you are wondering about the same thing, read on to find out.

Jackie Redmond @Jackie_Redmond PS. Tonight’s #WWERAW is not “just a recap” show. We’ve got new interviews with multiple WWE SuperStars!! PS. Tonight’s #WWERAW is not “just a recap” show. We’ve got new interviews with multiple WWE SuperStars!!

Jackie Redmond works for both WWE and NHL. She can be found on WWE Network specials and on Peacock TV content. She recently co-hosted the latest special episode of Monday Night RAW alongside Corey Graves and conducted some great interviews.

Jackie Redmond's thoughts on her job

Jackie Redmond is a top-level female sportscaster who has worked for multiple major companies like WWE and NHL. She has had a great career and is only going from strength to strength.

In her own words, Redmond gave her thoughts on her line of work, stating that she loves that she has succeeded in a male-dominated industry.

"Honestly, I just feel fortunate to be part of a network that embraces my personality and allows me to be myself. I wouldn’t exactly classify myself as a traditional broadcaster, but I’ve learned over time that that’s okay! I remember when I was in school; there were people who told me that my aspirations were unrealistic. I even had a teacher persuade me away from applying for a sports internship 'because a lot of boys were applying for it as well'. I think it’s awesome to see that as a society we’ve gotten away from that outdated mentality. [H/T Youth1]

NHL Network @NHLNetwork



Mitch Marner stepped up his game this season and is playing with confidence



@Jackie_Redmond | #NHLNow | #LeafsForever "I don't think he gets enough credit." - @Zeisberger Mitch Marner stepped up his game this season and is playing with confidence "I don't think he gets enough credit." - @ZeisbergerMitch Marner stepped up his game this season and is playing with confidence 👀@Jackie_Redmond | #NHLNow | #LeafsForever https://t.co/uKrrSz5hQj

Redmond's hosting of Monday Night RAW this week was hailed by fans. We wouldn't be surprised if we end up seeing more of her in 2023.

