Should Jeff Hardy receive another main-event push? (Opinion)

Jeff Hardy has embarked on the Road to Redemption in an attempt to set things right.

Pushing Jeff Hardy as a main-event player again has its pros and cons.

Does Jeff Hardy deserve one last run at the top of the card?

The Charismatic Enigma embodies the fundamental characteristics of a real-life superhero. Jeff Hardy has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE and is one of the most revered stars on the roster today. Throughout his illustrious career in WWE, Hardy has come super close to grabbing the brass ring many times. From 2008 to 2009, the Enigma was on the verge of becoming a big-time player in WWE, second only to John Cena, but that wasn't meant to be. Notwithstanding his undeniable passion and excellent in-ring prowess, Jeff Hardy has never been a mainstay in the main-event scene.

Just recently, about three months ago, Hardy urged the WWE Universe to back him once again as he looked to redeem himself. This storyline is being hyped as Hardy's "Road to Redemption". WWE has even incorporated the Engima's battles with his inner personal demons into his ongoing program with Sheamus. Hardy is clamoring for a final run at the top of the WWE mountain. However, the question is whether that should happen or not?

First and foremost, one cannot deny the passion and grit that Jeff Hardy possesses for the business. From jumping off the top of ladders, cages, a truck, etc., no one has so willingly put their body on the line than Jeff Hardy has. The best part is that he makes it look so easy. To this day, he continues to perform at an elite level regularly. Such is the tenacity of the Charismatic Enigma. As a token of respect and approbation for all that he has accomplished, Jeff Hardy does deserve one last run as a main event player.

Secondly, the current backstage situation is extremely volatile. Pushes of many up-and-coming stars such as Shayna Baszler, Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo, and Cedric Alexander have been halted in the last few months. On the contrary, veterans like Randy Orton, MVP, and Big Show have been receiving more spotlight than usual for quite some time now. Hence, there is a decent chance that WWE would be willing to invest in Jeff Hardy as a top guy once again.

Thirdly, there is a myriad of possibilities with the 42-year-old veteran as the World Champion. Dream matches with the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Matt Riddle, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt come to mind. King Corbin, Otis, Chad Gable, and Braun Strowman would also prove to be intriguing opponents for Jeff Hardy. A World Title run for Hardy will help the icon get his career back on track and pave the way for numerous gripping storylines.

On the contrary, there is a new crop of talent in WWE that needs the spotlight more than Jeff Hardy does. Someone such as Chad Gable or Matt Riddle would benefit more from a main-event run than Hardy would. These stars are the future of WWE; a veteran like Hardy has already received many opportunities in the past, but these youngsters haven't. Therefore, WWE should consider spending more effort on building the stars of tomorrow.

Moreover, with his high-risk wrestling style, Jeff Hardy is extremely prone to getting injured. Just in the last three years, Hardy has incurred two major injuries that required him to go under the knife, and put him on the shelf for several months. With WWE's tough working schedule and the need for a reliable World Champion, it's unlikely that the Charismatic Enigma would be able to meet these demanding requirements at this point in his career.

Lastly, the three-time World Champion boasts a list of accolades and accomplishments that few could rival. A main-event run for the veteran would be enjoyable in the short-term, but may not be advisable in the long run.

Furthermore, there are other ways for rebuilding Jeff Hardy. A reincarnation of his Brother Nero character could revitalize his career. It did him wonders outside of WWE and could prove to be the catalyst he needs for a change in fortunes. A heel turn would add a new dimension to his character as well since Hardy has seldom worked as a villain in his career. Imagine the havoc he would be able to wreak with his dark side unleashed.

The Charismatic Enigma is well-respected by the WWE Universe and fans would love to watch him rise to the peak of the mountain again. Hardy doesn't have much gas left in the tank. So, WWE must utilize the Engima to the maximum degree by giving him the farewell run that he deserves.