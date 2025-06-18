Does Kairi Sane have backstage heat in WWE for Liv Morgan’s injury?

WWE RAW this week featured a very unfortunate incident. Former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan suffered an injury just moments into her match. The ringside medical team checked on her and the referee called the bout off.

Commentary later revealed that Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during her bout with Kairi Sane. While injuries in wrestling can sometimes be due to carelessness from a performer, PWInsider's Mike Johnson has reported that there is no heat for Kairi Sane within WWE for the injury.

This makes sense, as the nature of the incident shows that Kairi didn't do anything to hurt Morgan. In fact, Liv's bump on Monday Night RAW appeared, at least on the surface of it, as a standard face bump that wrestlers often take in matches.

Unfortunately, injuries can happen from even the most basic of moves. For example, Rob Van Dam did some of the most impressive high flying in pro wrestling, but he broke his leg utilizing a simple baseball slide maneuver.

Sane, unfortunately, has been in the ring during two different injuries on WWE RAW since returning over a month ago. First, Zoey Stark injured her leg with a Springboard Dropkick and now Liv Morgan hurt her shoulder. Despite this unfortunate coincidence, Kairi is seemingly not in any hot water.

Liv Morgan's injury could change several plans for major programs in WWE

While Kairi Sane and Liv Morgan are seemingly free from any backstage heat in WWE, Liv's unfortunate injury has still created many potential complications for the company. Of course, this is assuming that the injury is bad enough to require extensive time away from the ring.

First and foremost, Liv Morgan is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. If Liv has to miss a few weeks, this likely won't be an issue. If Morgan's injury requires surgery or months away from the ring, however, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment will be in a tougher spot.

Additionally, The Miracle Kid was involved in three different storylines at once. She has an ongoing story with Roxanne Perez and The Judgment Day. This includes members Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. If Liv is hurt, that story may be paused.

Beyond that, Liv just started a new angle with Nikki Bella on Monday Night RAW last week, which was seemingly done to build towards Evolution. She was also likely IYO SKY's next challenger for the Women's World Championship. Morgan has been a key component on RAW, so her potential absence could create quite the impact.

