Does Matt Riddle have a tattoo?

Matt Riddle, known in WWE as Riddle, has a mushroom tattoo on his body. He also has another tattoo that has not surfaced on the internet.

Riddle is known for being one of the most popular acts in WWE at the moment. Together with Randy Orton, he is in a tag team that fans currently love on WWE RAW.

What tattoos does Riddle have?

Riddle has a mushroom tattoo on the left side of his body. He got the tattoo long before he signed with WWE and had it when he was still in the UFC. He has never really explained the significance of that tattoo, but fans have drawn their own conclusions.

In an interview on the Already Heard Podcast, Riddle talked about how he decided to get another tattoo at the 2019 Download Festival.

"I got ink, pretty good day, pretty good day. It was extremely painful. It's the reason why I got only the one other tattoo, I remember how painful that one was. I thought the body part that I got it on won't be as painful, but then they told me that it would be as painful."

Riddle hinted at where he got the tattoo and mentioned that he knew no one would be able to see that tattoo and it was just for fun.

"I've always wanted to get a tattoo there, no one sees it, just for fun."

As a result, it appears that fans will have to make peace with knowing only about the one tattoo on the side of his body.

Riddle still has that tattoo, although it is hidden under his left arm most of the time, and it has seemingly faded a bit.

The superstar is currently on a good run in WWE and is part of one of the most interesting storylines.

