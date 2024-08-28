Does Randy Orton have bad blood with music artist who appeared at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring recent comments

Randy Orton has had his fair share of real-life feuds during his WWE career, with the common consensus being that The Viper was a hothead during his early days. The legendary star has grown into one of the most beloved performers in the company. However, Orton might still not be making friends outside of the squared circle.

American rapper MGK was a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast today (August 27). The hip-hop artist, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, reflected on his appearance at SummerSlam. He also shed light on a frosty encounter with Orton.

He said:

"When I was in the ring yesterday, just coming to say what's up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, and I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s**t about me and I was like there's a moment where I'm gonna practice a best version of myself and then 3... 2... 1... and I'm like 'F**k that, f**k you!'"

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

A stunned Logan Paul asks him if he's for real, and the rapper backed his claim by highlighting how shocked his 'boys' were. The 34-year-old accompanied The Maverick to the ring at SummerSlam in his final match as United States Champion. Paul lost to LA Knight at The Biggest Party of the Summer in his and MGK's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Randy Orton wasn't on the card but returned after being taken out by The Bloodline beforehand. He'll challenge WWE RAW star Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin this Saturday, August 31.

Could Randy Orton and MGK settle their differences in a WWE ring?

There appear to be real-life issues between Randy Orton and MGK, and that often makes for the best storylines in pro wrestling. It's unlikely the American rapper will compete alone if Triple H were able to get him to swap the microphone for the ring.

However, MGK could follow Bad Bunny and Logan Paul's route and be booked in a tag match. He could partner with Paul, who he's friends with, and face Orton and perhaps another celebrity like Bunny.

MGK has a partnership with WWE that has seen him perform at WrestleMania 28. He was also a playable character in WWE2K22 and even helped curate the soundtrack of that video game. The Texan-born artist had once took a powerbomb from Kevin Owens off of the RAW stage.

The Lonely Road rapper spoke about his deal with the company back in 2012. He told Wrestlinginc.com that his 'Mania performance wasn't a one-and-done appearance and that he'd be 'spending the rest of his career working with them (WWE).' Could an in-ring debut soon be on the cards against The Apex Predator?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback