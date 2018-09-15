Does Raw or SmackDown Live have the better matches at Hell in a Cell?

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday.

Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday on September 16, 2018, starting at 7 pm (the kickoff show starts at 6 pm) airing live on the WWE Network. Hell in a Cell features 2 women's title matches, 2 tag team titles, 2 matches inside Hell in a Cell, a mixed tag team match, and a WWE Title match.

Non-Title Matches

Jeff Hardy will face Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell.

The Case for Raw: The only matches that Raw have contributed to Hell in a Cell are title matches. Even though there are 2 current feuds between Kevin Owens & Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor & Baron Corbin, neither of these 2 rivalries will be featured at Hell in a Cell for some unknown reason.

The Case for SmackDown Live: SmackDown Live has done a good job of involving superstars currently not in the title picture. Jeff Hardy & Randy Orton have been involved in an intense, personal feud since Backlash 2018. Both superstars have violently brawled with and assaulted each other.

As a result of this rivalry, Jeff Hardy will enter Hell in a Cell for the first time in his career and he will face Randy Orton. This match has the potential to be one of the best matches of the night and will certainly have the fans on their feet. Daniel Bryan and the Miz will also continue their rivalry and their wives will be involved.

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella will face the Miz & Maryse in a mixed tag team match. This is a smart way to continue this rivalry without having another singles match between the 2 superstars.

Raw or SmackDown Live: SmackDown Live (1-0, SmackDown Live is in the lead).

