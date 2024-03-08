Does Rey Mysterio's wife Angie hate Dominik Mysterio in real life? The truth revealed

Dominik Mysterio is currently having the time of his life. Not only is he doing well in his career, but in his personal life too. The former North American Champion is arguably the biggest heel in the industry currently. Everywhere he goes, he is booed out of the building.

This all started when he turned on the nicest man in wrestling history, his father, Rey Mysterio. He didn't stop at that; he, along with Rhea Ripley, caused havoc at multiple family gatherings of the Mysterio family. He even insulted his mother on live television during an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Since then, fans have wondered if the relationship between the mother and son has gotten sour. The answer to this curiosity is no; Angie doesn't hate her son Dominik in real life. The angles we see on TV are 100% storylines.

The video attached below is evidence of this, in which Dominik Mysterio and his mother Angie perform a beautiful dance at the former's wedding.

Yesterday, Dominik Mysterio tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette, in an intimate ceremony. The couple started dating in 2011, they dated for a total of 13 years before finally taking it to the next level.

Rhea Ripley is proud of Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio's success in the Judgment is thanks to Rhea Ripley. Mami was involved in luring her Dirty Dom into the group. Once Mysterio joined, Mami and her Latino Heat were inseparable.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, the Women's World Champion spoke about the growth of Dominik Mysterio and how proud she is of him.

"He’s grown so much over the past year, year and a half, that it’s been really wonderful to watch and wonderful to be a part of. I’m so incredibly proud of him. The one thing that makes me laugh about him is, he’s so chill. He’s so extremely chill. So when he goes out there, most of the time, he’s just not entirely sure what is going on, but I feel like that makes it so perfect because he’s just organically reacting to things and doing things. He genuinely doesn’t know what is happening. Bless his heart. I really do love Dom.“

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio may not be seen on screen that often nowadays. However, their bond is stronger than ever. They will go down as one of the most legendary kayfabe couples in the company's history.

