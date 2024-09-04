Does Rhea Ripley have real-life heat with 33-year-old WWE RAW star? What we know about their off-screen relationship

Rhea Ripley is focused on her rivalry with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Mami wants to take revenge on 'Dirty' Dom for his betrayal at SummerSlam and defeat Morgan to reclaim the Women's World Championship, a title she never lost.

Ripley is not the only female star who doesn't like Liv Morgan. Zelina Vega also has beef with Morgan on television, with the two taking shots at each other regularly. As for The Nightmare and Vega, an old video recently surfaced showing them having a friendly conversation. However, the 33-year-old took to X/Twitter and claimed that she and Ripley were not friends.

Mami responded to the post and had some fun with the LWO member, showing that all was well between the two. As a matter of fact, despite their competition inside the ring, they are friends in real life, and there is no heat between them.

Rhea Ripley challenges Liv Morgan to a match for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley kicked off Monday Night RAW this week and took another shot at the reigning Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. Mami referenced her victory over Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin this past Saturday and set her sights on securing the title again.

Ripley issued a challenge to Liv Morgan for a title match, but her promo was interrupted by the champion and 'Dirty' Dom, who assaulted her and injured her leg.

Although the injury doesn't appear to be serious, it may affect her next bout with Morgan. However, as things stand right now, the most likely scenario is that the two female superstars will collide at Bad Blood in October, with the Women's World Championship on the line.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio join Ripley and Morgan, respectively, for the imminent showdown.

