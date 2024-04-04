Does Roman Reigns still have cancer? Exploring his revelation 5 years into remission

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE mountain since his return in 2020. However, there was a time when he had to relinquish the WWE Universal Title and step away from the company due to his unfortunate encounter with Leukemia.

At SummerSlam 2018, Roman Reigns famously defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion. Unfortunately, his reign was short-lived, as he had to relinquish the title in October. He appeared on WWE RAW and announced he was suffering from Leukemia, a kind of blood cancer, and had to take a break from professional wrestling. Thankfully, he went into remission and returned to Titanland in February 2019. However, fans may wonder if The Tribal Chief still suffers from the deadly disease.

In his WWE Legends biography that aired recently, Reigns recalled his unfortunate encounter with Leukemia. He described how one can put the deadly disease into remission if identified at an earlier stage. Thankfully, things weren't so bad when he was first diagnosed. The Tribal Chief revealed that very potent medications exist for the disease, and he is still on some medications to ensure Leukemia doesn't come back.

"For leukemia, if you caught it an early enough stage like I did, you're able to take, essentially, a medication, a very potent medication that I'm still on to this day, but it's pretty much just a conditioning of getting your body used to these toxic medications and just hoping for the best." [H/T: Fightful]

In conclusion, thanks to the medications, Roma Reigns is still in remission and isn't battling a severe case of Leukemia.

Roman Reigns will solidify his name as one of the all-time greats at WWE WrestleMania 40

Since the inception of his iconic Tribal Chief run in 2020, Roman Reigns has put up a considerable argument for being the greatest of all time in professional wrestling. However, he will raise the bar at WWE WrestleMania 40.

At this year's Grandest Stage of Them All, The Tribal Chief will tie the record for most 'Mania main events with Hulk Hogan at eight when he teams up with The Rock to battle Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. On the second night of the Show of Shows, he will break the record and become the only star to headline nine editions of the company's flagship event when he defends his title against The American Nightmare.

Do you think Roman Reigns' monumental WWE Universal Championship reign will end in Philadelphia? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

