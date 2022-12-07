Family is a major part of the persona of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After all, he's not called The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table for nothing. He's a member of one of the most prestigious wrestling families in history, the Anoa'i Family. Heck, even the faction he leads is called The Bloodline.

Outside of the ring, Roman Reigns' own personal family is also extremely important to him. In 2007, he and his now-wife Galina Becker welcomed their first daughter, Joelle, into the tribe. She even appeared in a PSA ad co-produced by WWE and the Ad Council with him.

But is it true that he and his wife have not one, but two, sets of twins?

How many children does Roman Reigns have?

In 2016, Roman and Galina announced the arrival of their twin sons. Handling three children while also being on the road 300 days a year can take a toll on anyone. However, two years later, Roman received the news that the leukemia he had fought off a decade earlier had returned.

Thankfully, it wasn't long before The Big Dog was able to return to the ring and announce his cancer was in remission. The time off not only allowed him to film a small role in the film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (starring his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), but to spend more time with his soon-to-be expanding family.

In March of 2020, Reigns was slated to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Weeks before the event, however, Reigns was pulled from the match and replaced with Braun Strowman. Because this was during the global pandemic at the time, speculation was that his absence was related to that.

Instead, it turned out, The Tribal Chief was helping bring yet another set of twins into the world. All in all, Roman Reigns and his wife have five children in total. The couple are very protective of their offspring, as they don't show them off in public and have yet to reveal any of their names. In fact, they've declined to even share the genders of the youngest twins.

Roman's incredible WWE success has allowed him to reduce his schedule as of late. That means less time having to be The Head of the Table in the ring, and more time being the head of the dinner table at home.

