Does WWE Need A 5th Show?

Luigi Maipid FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 18 Oct 2018, 09:45 IST

NXT is now a legitimate show

Fact of the matter is, the WWE has so much talent that they really don't know to do with them. NXT is now a legitimate brand and some may argue that it is actually better than the main shows with its focus on the actual in-ring work and captivating story lines.

The sad fact is, once a superstar "graduates" from NXT, there is no guarantee that they will have same impact on the main roster. Will they become the next big jobber? Will they be relegated to 205 live, which is not as popular? Do they need a legitimate 5th show? Perhaps.

The beauty of NXT lies within how it highlights superstars and builds them up. No matter the weight class or division, they can put on spectacular matches. Finn Balor Vs. Samoa Joe is now a Takeover classic. Joe has 42 kg on Balor but it didn't matter.

The Authors of Pain went to war with both DIY and the Undisputed Era even if both Akam and Rezar basically look like unstoppable big guys next to the smaller guys like Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole. That did not matter. The matches were AWESOME.

Then they graduate. Balor is not as relevant as he should be. Bobby Roode is wasting away. The Revival are now jobbing to other tag teams. Tyler Breeze is not doing so hot on his own. No Way Jose is the next big jobber.

It is not about their lack of talent but more on where to put these guys if you are still currently pushing money grabs like the Shield, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, The New Day, Ronda Rousey, and other top stars? They basically get buried in the depth chart.

So,a 5th show would basically be like NXT but on par with the main roster. If the guys seem like a better fit for either Raw or Smackdown like Drew McIntyre then by all means, put them there. But for guys who can do so much more than just job, make them stars on their own show.

Everyone wins. Maybe down the road, you can even abolish 205 live and just make 4 awesome shows. This opens up a whole new door of possibilities.They can always jump ship and go to NJPW, Ring of Honor, or Impact Wrestling as well. What do you guys think?