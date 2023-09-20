Does Vince McMahon's wife Linda McMahon have control over WWE? What fans must know

Vince McMahon recently signed off on the merger between WWE and UFC, now known as TKO Group Holdings. The company was sold to Endeavour for over $9 billion.

WWWF/WWF/WWE has always been a generational family business run by the McMahons. It used to be a regional wrestling show owned by Vince McMahon's father before it became a global phenomenon once the son bought the company.

Vince continued to run the business like a family one for over three decades. He was supported by his children, Shane and Stephanie McMahon, and his son-in-law, Triple H. However, his main pillar of support for converting WWE from a regional show to a global extravaganza was his wife, Linda McMahon.

Since the 1980s, Linda McMahon has served as the co-chairperson and president of the company. Her efforts behind the scenes match those of Vince McMahon in raising the status of WWE as a multi-billion dollar corporation. Apart from her role in the company, she also performed in various on-screen storylines that mostly revolved around the McMahon family drama.

With Endeavor taking primary control of WWE, Vince McMahon no longer owns the majority of the company but still serves as Executive Chairman. Nick Khan will be the President of the company; Triple H has been ousted from the board of directors but will remain as Chief Content Officer.

As for Linda McMahon, the first lady of WWE, she resigned from the company in 2009. She started her political career that year. As the TKO merger happens, Linda is still out and has had nothing to do with the WWE for the last 13 years.

WWE employees over the decision of Vince McMahon to sell the company

For years, everyone thought that Vince would be in full control of WWE until the very end. However, fans were shocked when WWE sold the company to Endeavor to form TKO Holdings alongside the UFC.

Recently, after the process of completing the merger and letting several employees go, Vince and many top WWE employees, along with CEO Ari Emmanuel, had a meeting with the staff. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed the justification that Vince McMahon provided to the employees regarding the sale.

"He stated that Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel introduced his daughter and noted that she now works for WWE. Per Sapp, McMahon referred to Emanuel as his boss, and he stated that the company had stagnated. McMahon said that the Endeavor deal was made to get WWE to the next level."

This came as an absolute shocker to everyone in the meeting. WWE has broken revenue records, attendance records, and viewership records in the recent past. The reason for the company's stagnation didn't make much sense to them.

