Dom to turn face & get a new GF, Finn Balor to add legend to Judgment Day? 3 Things that could happen if Dominik Mysterio loses at SummerSlam 2025

By Shubham Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 12:39 GMT
Dominik Mysterio could turn face shortly. (Images via WWE on YouTube & WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, prevailing over a veteran like The Phenomenal One won't be an easy task for 'Dirty' Dom.

If he loses his title to Styles at The Biggest Party of The Summer, a number of things could transpire in the aftermath. In this piece, we will cover three potential things that could happen if Dominik fails to retain his gold at SummerSlam 2025:

#3. Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day could attack Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2025

Tensions have been brewing between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor over the last few months or so. However, nothing has come of it yet. That said, things could finally change at SummerSlam 2025.

Finn Balor could make his presence felt during the match to cost Dominik a potential win. Following that, he, along with the rest of The Judgment Day, could lay waste to 'Dirty' Dom, kicking him out of the faction.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could get a new girlfriend after SummerSlam 2025

If Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day betray Dominik Mysterio, it could make fans sympathetic towards 'Dirty' Dom, leading to his face turn. While fans have already been cheering for Dom, this potential angle would indeed establish him as a babyface.

Dom could then go on to get a new on-screen girlfriend, which could be none other than Rhea Ripley. As fans must be aware, the duo's on-screen relationship was a huge hit. Therefore, it won't come as a surprise if the company reunites Dom with Rhea Ripley once again.

A babyface Dom could mend fences with Ripley to reunite with her, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

#1. Finn Balor could add AJ Styles to The Judgment Day

After kicking Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor could take over the reins of the stable. The Demon could look to strengthen the faction by adding some new members.

One of those new members could be AJ Styles. Balor shares a good bond with his ex-partner, Styles. The former Bullet Club members have quite a history between them, dating back to their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As a result, it would make sense for Balor to add Styles to The Judgment Day.

Styles could be a vital addition to the stable and play a crucial role in elevating it to new levels.

Edited by Arsh Das
