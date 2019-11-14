Dominik Dijakovic confirmed for men's WarGames match

Dominik Dijakovic

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT kicked off with a high octane NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between the champion Lio Rush and Angel Garza which saw Rush defeating Garza to retain his title.

During the middle of the show, Keith Lee and NXT US Champion Roderick Strong squared off, and after Lee won the match, The Undisputed Era ganged up on Lee inside the ring.

Dominik Dijakovic came out to even the odds and requested Tommaso Ciampa, who was also at ringside, to let him become a part of his team at this year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The pact was finalized after Lee and Dijakovic shook hands.

The feud between The Undisputed Era and Tommaso Ciampa

It is an undisputed (no puns intended) fact that The Undisputed Era are the most dominant group in NXT right now, possibly in all of WWE. A few months ago Tommaso Ciampa was the NXT Champion but due to an unfortunate injury, The Blackheart had to relinquish the title.

Ciampa's frenemy, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole then fought for the vacant title. Gargano won the title at NXT TakeOver: New York but after one month, lost the title to Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXV.

Ciampa returned on the October 2 episode to confront Cole for his NXT Championship. Since then, the Era has been feuding with Ciampa where the latter has often received help from Keith Lee and Matt Riddle.

Earlier in the show, Matt Riddle came out to attack Finn Balor, who was cutting a scathing promo against Johnny Gargano and Riddle. The Original Bro was laid out by Balor on last week's episode and after he came out tonight to exact revenge on Balor, the message was sent and now we will get to see Balor vs Riddle at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.