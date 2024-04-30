Dominik Mysterio and 3 other opponents for Brock Lesnar if he returns on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since SummerSlam last year. The promotion has cleverly avoided mentioning him since he was named in the sexual assault allegations against Vince McMahon.

That said, Triple H recently confirmed that Brock Lesnar is still with the company. He was reportedly declared a free agent following the 2024 WWE Draft and is likely free to appear on either of the two brands.

Here, we look at four potential opponents for Brock Lesnar if he returns on WWE RAW:

#1 Gunther - WWE King of the Ring tournament final

A potential match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar has long been dubbed a dream match. Many had hoped the Beast incarnate would cross paths with Gunther during the latter's Intercontinental championship reign. If Lesnar returns on RAW, the creative team will waste no time booking this feud. At 666 days, Gunher became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history before losing his title to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

The Imperium Leader took a brief break from television and returned on RAW as the first to declare himself for the King of the Ring tournament. Gunther could potentially meet The Beast as his final challenger before the crown. A feud with Brock Lesnar will only increase his credibility as he continues to gain momentum before entering the world title picture.

#2 Dominik Mysterio

Brock Lesnar has historically delivered great matches against smaller opponents. If he returns to WWE, the creative team must consider a match between The Beast and Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day member would make an entertaining opponent against Brock Lesnar, especially if he chooses to use his usual tactics. It could be a fun storyline with both superstars enjoying their time in a feud that slowly turns brutal. Dominik Mysterio is currently injured but could be cleared for action by the time Lesnar is back on Monday Night RAW.

#3 Drew McIntyre

Like Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre also suffered an injury and could be out of action for a few weeks. However, he also recently extended his contract with the promotion, and the creative team may have big plans for the Scottish Warrior when he is cleared to compete.

Mcintyre's feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins can only proceed so much until they return from their respective injuries. In the meantime, he could use an intense feud with Brock Lesnar on RAW to cement himself as one of the most dominant heels in WWE. Mcintyre has done incredible work since turning heel, and it would be poetic to have him hit Lesnar with a claymore for another monumental shift in his on-screen persona.

#4 Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed would make an interesting challenger for Brock Lesnar should the latter return on WWE RAW. The Beast incarnate would face a strong giant in Reed, who has showcased impressive levels of dominance since his arrival on the red brand.

Reed will unlikely come out on top in a feud with Brock Lesnar. However, he could still seize the opportunity to prove himself as one of the most formidable contenders on the red brand's roster. This would also help set up the stage for the monstrous push the creative team seemingly wants to give Reed moving forward.