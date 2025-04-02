Dominik Mysterio & 4 other current WWE stars who have never won at WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio is one of the stars who has been prominently featured at WrestleMania in recent years. Being on the card for The Show of Shows continuously is a good sign, but he doesn't have the best track record in the premium live event.

Dominik Mysterio's first WrestleMania appearance was in 2022 where he teamed with Rey Mysterio against The Miz and Logan Paul. He appeared in the next two shows, and will likely be booked again this year. While this is an impressive accomplishment, this might also mean he will continue his losing streak at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he is not the only superstar who has had multiple appearances in the event but has been unlucky.

In this list, let's take a look at the other four superstars who have never won at WrestleMania.

#4. The Judgment Day member Carlito has never won in the main card of WrestleMania

Carlito has appeared in five WrestleMania shows as of this writing. His first appearance was in 2006 and the latest being in 2010. Out of those five, he won in two, 2007 in a Lumberjack match and 2009 in a WWE and World Tag Team Championship unification bout, but they all occurred during pre-shows and he hasn't had any success during the main card of the PLE.

In 2006, The Judgment Day member and Chris Masters failed to defend the World Tag Team gold against Kane and Big Show, in 2008 he failed to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, and in 2010 he failed to win the pre-show 26 Man Battle Royal.

#3. Former WWE Champion Big E

Big E is arguably one of the biggest fan favorites in WWE despite not being in action since 2022 after sustaining an injury. He has accomplished a lot in his career, but he never got a 'Mania victory.

E's first appearance at the event was in 2013 when he and Dolph Ziggler failed to defeat Team Hell No for the WWE Tag Team title. The losing streak continued in his next five appearances. Although the former New Day member hasn't fully closed the door on returning to the ring, he noted his status remains unchanged.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura lost three WrestleMania matches

Shinsuke Nakamura unfortunately also doesn't have the best record at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Many had high expectations from him when he jumped ship from NJPW, but his success in the Japanese wrestling promotion didn't reflect upon his transfer to the Stamford-based promotion.

The King of Strong Style's first 'Mania appearance was in 2018 when he was defeated by AJ Styles in a WWE Title match. This was followed by another loss where he and Rusev failed to win the SmackDown Tag Team gold the very next year. In 2022, he and Rick Boggs came up short against The Usos.

#1. Multi-time World Champion Asuka

One name that is shocking to see in this list is Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow is considered one of the top women in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment. Even without a title, many expect to see her at 'Mania, but she hasn't had the most successful time at the event.

Asuka's first appearance at the event was in a SmackDown Women's Title match loss against Charlotte Flair in 2018. The same results were seen in her next five matches, the most recent taking place last year where Damage CTRL failed to defeat Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi.

