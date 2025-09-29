Dominik Mysterio to accidentally lose the Intercontinental Title due to one man? Exploring the possibility  

Over the past few months, Dominik Mysterio has employed various underhanded tactics to retain the Intercontinental Championship since capturing it for the first time at WrestleMania 41. He is scheduled to defend the gold against Rusev on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. In a shocking twist, Dominik might accidentally lose the title on the show due to one man.El Grande Americano is the superstar in question. He is close friends with &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom on the red brand and has recently helped him win many matches, including assisting him in capturing the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas, alongside The Judgment Day.Currently, Dominik Mysterio seems to be at odds with his Judgment Day stablemates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, who appear uncomfortable with his unexplained relationship with Americano. Moreover, the 28-year-old didn't come to McDonagh's aid during his match with Rusev last week, and his stablemates might be holding a grudge.Given this angle, it appears that Dominik might depend solely on El Grande Americano's help to retain his Intercontinental Championship tonight against The Bulgarian Brute. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom's plans could backfire, and the masked star might inadvertently cause him to lose the match and the title.If this happens, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom might eventually cut ties with Americano and possibly repair his strained relationship with The Judgment Day as part of a blockbuster storyline.Americano could later kick off a feud with Dominik over the AAA Mega Championship. Moreover, Rusev could embark on a dominant run as the Intercontinental Champion after a stellar feud against Sheamus.While this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing. Fans will have to wait and see how the match plays out on the upcoming episode of RAW.JD McDonagh sent a message to Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW beatdownAfter being mauled by Rusev last week on WWE RAW, JD McDonagh claimed on his Instagram handle that Dominik Mysterio owes him one.McDonagh faced off against The Bulgarian Brute last week on the red brand after being convinced by Roxanne Perez to help Dominik, who seemed terrified by his rival. The 35-year-old lost to Rusev, who continued to hold him in the Accolade submission post-match. Meanwhile, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom watched without intervening before Finn Balor came in to make the save.On Instagram, JD McDonagh demanded that Dominik Mysterio repay him. Although the latter has yet to do so, it will be interesting to see how the storyline involving The Judgment Day unfolds on the show tonight.