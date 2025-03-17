Dominik Mysterio to add former WWE champion behind Finn Balor's back? 3 predictions for The Judgment Day on RAW tonight

The Judgment Day faction has started gaining momentum for a few weeks, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship after defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi. The heel stable is set for another critical night on tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW, where Finn Balor is gearing up for his title match against Bron Breakker.

Ad

There is a lot that The Judgment Day could do tonight on Monday Night RAW. Dominik Mysterio could finally add a new member to the group, and there is much more. This article predicts three things the heel stable could do on the red brand tonight.

#3. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could beatdown Women’s IC Champion

Last week, Raquel Rodriguez earned contention for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship by defeating former women’s champion Bayley. Big Mami Cool is next in line to face the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

The Judgment Day stable is best known for its mind games and pulling dirty tactics to break their opponents down mentally and gain an edge. Tonight, Morgan and Rodriguez could begin breaking Lyra Valkyria and might launch an attack on the Irish champion.

Ad

Liv and Raquel would try to hurt Lyra ahead of Big Mami Cool and her Intercontinental Championship match. So Rodriguez could earn an unfair advantage over her opponent. Morgan had an impressive Women’s World Title reign using the same trick last year.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could finally betray Finn Balor

The Judgment Day faction has been hanging on thin ice for a while. The heel stable has to have heat with the group. Mainly, the OG members of the faction, Finn Balor and Dominik, find it extremely difficult to work under the same roof due to their different ideologies.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE has been planting seeds for their potential breakup for weeks now. The company could finally pull the trigger tonight on RAW, Dirty Dom could embrace his sinister side and could screw Balor costing him the title match against Bron Breakker.

Following the betrayal, Mysterio could kick Finn Balor out of the faction. This would also set the stage for their potential match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. Dominik could add a former champion as the new member to the Judgment Day

Dirty Dom has been pushing to add a few new members to the Judgment Day faction for weeks as JD McDhonag is out of action due to injury. Lacking short in numbers has impacted the standing of the heel faction in the red brand’s roster. However, Balor has repeatedly declined the idea. This has become a matter of conflict between Dominik and Finn.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tonight, Finn Balor will be involved in his upcoming title match against Bron Breakker. Taking advantage of this, Mysterio could secretly introduce a new member to the group in Logan Paul.

Few people around the business like Dirty Dom, and Logan Paul is one of those rare people. Former US Champion had repeatedly expressed a desire to work with Mysterio and Judgment Day. Dirty Dom could welcome the YouTube Sensation to the heel stable behind Balor’s back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback