Dominik Mysterio could become the best heel in WWE with this one bold move at WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio will take on his father as part of WrestleMania 39 Night One this weekend and is looking to make a point.

In the weeks leading up to the show, Dominik has claimed that he wishes Eddie Guerrero was the man who was revealed as his father back in 2005 and that Rey Mysterio never existed.

He could take this feud and heat to the next level this weekend at WrestleMania if he enters the arena to Eddie Guerrero's iconic theme song.

Rey Mysterio will already be in the ring when Dominik comes out, and this would be a way for him to turn the knife a little more after already referring to his father as a "deadbeat dad."

Rey Mysterio finally goes into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio has been looking forward to this weekend ever since it was announced that he would finally take his place in the Hall of Fame, but now he also has to fight his son. Mysterio only agreed to the match after Dominik showed extreme disrespect towards his mother, leaving Rey with very little choice.

Dominik has turned his back on his whole family as part of this feud and is on course to become the biggest heel in WWE if he can defeat his father and continue to push forward with Rhea Ripley.

Dominik has dropped Eddie's name several times in recent weeks, and this weekend, if he was able to enter to his theme and then go as far as to use a low rider as well, it would be one of the moments of the night.

