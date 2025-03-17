Dominik Mysterio to bring back ex-WWE champion after 346 days as Judgment Day's new member? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has been one of WWE's top factions for nearly three years. The stable currently consists of Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, Carlito, and the injured JD McDonagh.

Ad

The group also has a lot of tension and has struggled to reach its past heights without Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. However, Dominik Mysterio might have the solution, as he could introduce former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos as the faction's newest member.

The Nigerian Giant has been absent from WWE television for 346 days. His last appearance was in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 5, 2024. However, Omos might return as a member of the RAW brand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

If Omos returns on RAW tonight, he could be the muscle of The Judgment Day moving forward. Just as Raquel Rodriguez acts as Liv Morgan's bodyguard, Omos could fill a similar role for Dominik, as well as for Balor, Carlito, and McDonagh.

The Nigerian Giant was competing in Pro Wrestling NOAH on behalf of WWE, but he was mysteriously pulled from the promotion ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble. He has yet to appear, but that could be due to Omos becoming the newest member of The Judgment Day.

Ad

Finn Balor has seemingly been against the idea of the WWE faction growing

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have both expressed their support for expanding The Judgment Day in WWE. This has been especially true since JD McDonagh was injured during a tag team match, leaving the group down a member.

One person who doesn't seem to be quite sold on the idea is Finn Balor. Despite The Judgment Day claiming to have no leads, Balor behaves as if he's in charge and he is vehemently against the stable adding anyone new.

Ad

It isn't clear why Balor is so against the idea of a new member. It could be that it is not his idea, but he could also be afraid that other members will take the spotlight away from him or take away some of the control he attempts to have over the group.

Expand Tweet

Whatever Finn's issue is, he is starting to become outnumbered and could be outranked. If Dominik brings in Omos, Finn would be wise to watch his mouth moving forward. The last thing The Prince needs is an angry Nigerian Giant ready to attack him for running his mouth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback