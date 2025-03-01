Dominik Mysterio to cheat on Liv Morgan with ex-WWE champion & Judgment Day's newest member? Potential explored

Dominik Mysterio has successfully etched his name among the top heels in WWE. Dirty Dom has established himself as a master at garnering heat from the live crowd, regardless of the location.

Ad

The Latino Heat turned more villainous when he ditched Rhea Ripley and joined forces with Liv Morgan. Mysterio and Morgan are currently the hottest couple in the Stamford-based promotion. For some time, there have been rumors that Dominik might soon add Morgan’s name to his betrayal book, given his history of ditching those he values the most, from his father, Rey Mysterio, to Ripley.

It seems the potential breakup is upon us. Last week, despite Dominik’s major contribution, Morgan gave props to Finn Balor, which might upset Dirty Dom. In a shocking twist, Dominik might cheat on Liv Morgan and spark a romance with former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and would also introduce The Prodigy as the newest member to Judgment Day, creating an intriguing angle with The Show of Shows looming.

Ad

Trending

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Perez teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv to take on Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. The heel team picked up the win with The Prodigy pinning The Role Model. This might have impressed Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, the proposed angle above is hypothetical at this moment.

Dominik Mysterio could face former Universal Champion at WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day faction has been hanging on a thick layer of thread, which might break soon. The OG members of the heel group, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, can’t stand each other, and most of the time, they get into an argument. The heat between them has been reaching its boiling point with each passing week.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio might soon kick Finn Balor out of the heel faction, and with The Showcase of Immortals on its horizon, Dirty Dom and the former Universal Champion could collide at The Show of Shows.

However, the scenario above is hypothetical at this point. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has plans for a showdown between Finn and Dom at WrestleMania this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback