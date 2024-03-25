Dominik Mysterio disagrees with The Rock on one important thing: Who is correct?

After recently making his return to WWE, The Rock has since established himself as one of the company's most hated on-screen characters, with him looking to hinder Cody Rhodes' attempt to 'finish his story'.

Recently, The Great One took to social media, where he proclaimed that he is the biggest heel or bad guy in professional wrestling today. One performer who took umbrage to this was Dominik Mysterio, who over the past year and a half seems unable to go into a building without getting booed out of it.

Following Rocky's post, Mysterio playfully reacted to it on social media, with the former NXT North American Champion using an iconic image of The Rock as a reply.

You can view his response in the tweet below:

One person who sees similarities between the career paths of both Rocky and Mysterio is WWE President Nick Khan, who compared Dom's plucky babyface persona at the start of his career to Dwayne Johnson's initial gimmick.

"When The Rock came in as Rocky Maivia...boos throughout - even worse than boos, no response. He sort of lit it up and The Rock took fire...There tends to be that moment where all of the sudden it catches fire." Khan said on the Bill Simmons Podcast

Whilst The Great One has certainly gained a lot of heat in recent weeks, it cannot be denied that Dominik Mysterio is one of the most despised stars in any form of entertainment today.

Former WWE manager on The Rock's road to WrestleMania 40

Today, The People's Champion's biggest rival is The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. The two stars have had a lot of heated exchanges in recent weeks.

A unique aspect of this feud is that Rocky is now technically Rhodes' boss, with Dwayne Johnson now working as a member of the board of TKO, the parent company of WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated that Rocky should use his management as a part of his storyline and 'fire' Rhodes to get more heat from the fans.

"He's the Final Boss! Then he turns around to really get heat, and he first Cody just to p**s everybody off! They'll all hate him then! 'Cody get your a*s outta here! I'm tired of looking at you,'"said Mantell.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to take on the team of Roman Reigns and The Rock. Later Rhodes will go one-on-one with The Tribal Chief in the main event of Night Two with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.