Dominik Mysterio to ditch Liv Morgan for 23-year-old female WWE Superstar in her absence? Exploring potential hint

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He captured the title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, beating Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-way bout. However, despite a massive triumph, “Dirty” Dom is alone, as his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, has gone on hiatus.

Ad

The latest episode of RAW saw a massive tease that could shake Liv Morgan’s position in WWE and the Judgment Day faction. Finn Balor was probably looking for a replacement for the Miracle Kid. The inaugural Universal Champion was spotted backstage speaking with the 23-year-old superstar, Roxanne Perez, before the main event.

In a shocking turn of events, fans and pundits believe Finn Balor would cut ties with Dominik Mysterio. The Prince could do the unthinkable and convince “Dirty” Dom to betray Liv Morgan and start a new romantic angle with Roxanne Perez instead.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

This wouldn't be the first time Balor would brainwash Mysterio for cheating. Initially, WWE started dropping hints on Dominik and Liv’s love angle. The Prince subtly assisted them in exploring their bond. The 43-year-old star could repeat history by convincing “Dirty” Dom to dump his Güerita for Perez.

Fans may recall that Morgan was the one who got Dominik Mysterio inserted into the IC Championship bout at the last moment before WrestleMania. The former Universal Champion could hold her responsible for ruining his bond with “Dirty” Dom. Balor may use this plan to push the Miracle Kid out of the heel faction.

Ad

That said, the angle suggested above is speculative at this point.

Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE title at the next PLE

JD McDonagh wrestled in his first-ever singles match since returning after his injury on the red brand against Penta. Unfortunately, he lost the bout, and the Luchador earned a title rematch against “Dirty” Dom.

Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental title against Penta, whom he beat at RAW after 'Mania at Backlash 2025. The PLE is the first-ever event for WWE post-WrestleMania. John Cena and Randy Orton are headlining the show.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With much going on within the Judgment Day faction, it will be interesting to see whether Dominik Mysterio ditches Liv Morgan and aligns with a new girl on the red brand in her absence and if he retains his title at Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More