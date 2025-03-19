Dominik Mysterio to ditch Liv Morgan & reunite with WWE star after 259 days at ‘Mania 41? Potential hint explored

Dominik Mysterio has been doing an incredible job with his heel work alongside Liv Morgan lately and might end up on the main event scene very soon. However, there have been some issues among the members of Judgment Day, and the WWE Universe has been speculating one of them will quit the faction very soon.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio could end up being the one who quits the faction and ditches Liv Morgan. He could then reunite with his Mami Rhea Ripley for the first time since Summerslam 2024 when he betrayed her. With the latter seemingly set to compete for the Women's World Championship in a triple-threat match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, Mysterio might help Ripley pick up a win 259 days after betraying her.

Mysterio's issues with the Judgment Day, particularly Finn Balor, have been greatly elevating. The latter posted a picture with Mysterio calling him a snake with an emoji, which is a massive shot at his Judgment Day partner. Liv Morgan also recently made a change to her social media profile. The star removed Mysterio's picture from the banner of her Twitter/X profile.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

This could be a massive tease that Mysterio's time with Liv Morgan might be coming to an end. Moreover, the former NXT North American Champion possibly reuniting with Rhea Ripley could end up being one of the biggest surprises in the company.

Who will Dominik Mysterio face at WrestleMania 41?

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has no new feuds in the company. However, Mysterio and Finn Balor have not been on the same page for quite some time now. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Dom needs a massive rivalry that could lead to a potential match at the Show of Shows.

If Mysterio or Balor quit the faction, a potential rivalry could develop between them. This could lead to a marquee match, elevating their careers and putting them in the spotlight. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The Judgment Day next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback