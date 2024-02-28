Dominik Mysterio to face a popular star instead of Gunther in a special attraction match at WrestleMania XL? Chances explored

WrestleMania XL is around the corner, and Dominik Mysterio's direction for the spectacular event is still obscure. This week on Monday Night RAW, the 26-year-old seemingly made his intentions clear as he set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship. However, he might fail to earn a shot at Gunther's title, which could lead him to go after Monday Night RAW commentator Michael Cole.

It is because Cole often shows displeasure toward Dirty Dom and berates him for his actions. Therefore, a frustrated Dominik could try to charge the WWE veteran, thus blaming him for his potential loss to earn a title shot. As a result, Pat McAfee could step up and stand against The Judgment Day member, which could lead to exhilarating things.

There's a good possibility that Mysterio faces McAfee in a special attraction match at The Show of Shows this year. It is because the Latino Heat currently has no direction for the spectacular event, while he was part of a huge match last year. On the other hand, WWE always tries to put Pat McAfee on the cards for WrestleMania, as he is a notable name in this industry.

Therefore, with both of them currently having no plans, WWE could book them in a match at WrestleMania XL. Needless to say, Michael Cole's repugnance for Dominik Mysterio could play a pivotal role and pave the way for this feud. Hence, while this angel is just speculative, the prospect of the 26-year-old facing McAfee instead of Gunther is highly likely.

Is WWE plating seeds to separate Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley?

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley share an inseparable bond that stands as a testament to love. However, the two superstars have not been seen together quite often in recent times. As a result, it has led to various speculations among fans.

There is a belief that WWE could be keeping Dirty Dom away from Ripley, as the company could be planning a babyface turn for The Eradicator, considering how over she is among the fans. Apart from this, Ripley was also in disagreement with her Latino Heat after he stepped up to Gunther on RAW.

Hence, many started to believe that WWE could be planting seeds for their potential separation. However, that might not be the case, as there are currently no reports about it. In addition, the duo shares great chemistry that has given rise to one of the greatest stories in WWE's history.

Hence, the company might not separate Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at this point, as they are pivotal parts of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.