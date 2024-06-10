Dominik Mysterio to fall in love with Liv Morgan after she attacks 3-time world champion? Exploring potential WWE RAW twist

Dominik Mysterio may be in a much bigger soup than he already thinks he is. The former Tag Team Champion is dealing with an injury, and now Liv Morgan is seemingly leaving no stone unturned in sabotaging his relationship with Rhea Ripley. If you feel this is all Morgan can do to win "Dirty" Dom, you may be mistaken.

Over the last few weeks, Morgan has made it clear that she will do anything to steal Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley. She has already won The Eradicator's Women's World Championship and now has her eyes on the latter's Papi. On this week's RAW, she may attempt to win Dominik's trust by attacking his father, Rey Mysterio.

Last week on WWE RAW, Liv Morgan continued to play mind games with Dominik, seemingly attempting to lure the latter into leaving Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. However, Finn Balor stopped Morgan in her tracks and saved the day. Unfortunately, this won't prevent The Miracle Kid from achieving what she wants.

Last week, Rey Mysterio faced Damian Priest in a losing effort. If he locks horns with the World Heavyweight Champion in a rematch on RAW, Liv Morgan could interfere on The Judgment Day's behalf and cost the Hall of Famer a potential win. Morgan could assault the three-time WWE World Champion while the referee is distracted.

"Dirty Dom" loves Rhea Ripley, but not more than seeing his dad being attacked and humiliated. The Miracle Kid can assault Rey to win over Dominik Mysterio and eventually convince the latter to enter a romantic relationship with her, betraying Ripley in the process.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's story could benefit another WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan's equation with Dominik Mysterio is beneficial for her, as it has been gradually allowing her to complete her revenge tour. However, it can also inadvertently benefit the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther's teammate, Ludwig Kaiser, spoke about Liv Morgan and Dominik's relationship. He claimed that the chaos in The Judgment Day could enable The Ring General to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Priest if the latter remained champion heading into SummerSlam 2024.

"Well, man, you gotta be careful, right? Keep your eyes on the prize. Everything that could be a distraction is potentially dangerous. On the other hand, I gotta tell you from my position, or from our position, go ahead, you know, keep your eyes somewhere else because I can tell you, at the end of the day, you're gonna shoot yourself in the foot." [3:09 – 3:30]

Gunther won the 2024 King of the Ring tournament by defeating Randy Orton in the final. He is now eligible to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen whether The Ring General can secure the coveted title.

