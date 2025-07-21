Dominik Mysterio to be fired due to one reason; massive SummerSlam match confirmed? 5 Things that can happen with Dirty Dom on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll since he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship, beating three top contenders, Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker, at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. However, he has not been a fighting champion, as he has declined to defend his title multiple times against AJ Styles.Styles and Mysterio were all set to compete in a singles title contest at Night of Champions 2025. However, the match was canceled at the last minute after Dirty Dom revealed he was medically unfit and showed a doctor's note to get the match called off. Styles has been chasing Dirty Dom ever since, creating several funny segments.In this listicle, we look at five things that could happen to IC Champion Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW:#5. Dirty Dom gets a medical evaluationDominik Mysterio's avoidance of AJ Styles consistently has landed the Stamford-based promotion in jeopardy, as they would want their Intercontinental Championship defended at the historic two-night SummerSlam next month.Last week, furious with the situation, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that they would re-evaluate Dominik Mysterio and see if he is fit to compete or not on tonight’s edition of the red brand show. Interestingly, WWE could present a funny segment where AJ Styles may cosplay as a nurse to inspect Dirty Dom.#4. Dominik refuses to get checked and gets firedFans and experts alike have a feeling that Dirty Dom is overselling his injury and lying about not being cleared to compete, so he could avoid going against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025 and risk his IC Title reign.Despite RAW General Manager Adam Pearce’s announcement last week, Dominik Mysterio may refuse to get checked and try to escape the arena, which would upset Pearce. He could threaten to fire the 'Greatest Mysterio' ever for violating his orders, which may eventually force him to accept a bout against Styles.#3. WWE IC Championship bout still unclearThe WWE Universe, alongside AJ Styles, has been blaming Dirty Dominik Mysterio of potentially faking an injury so he could avoid defending his Intercontinental Championship against The Phenomenal One.However, upon medical evaluation, the medical team may shockingly reveal that Dominik Mysterio was telling the truth all the time, and he is still medically unfit to compete. This potential move would extend the funny storyline between Styles and Mysterio till the former champion busts Dominik’s lie.#2. Dominik Mysterio stripped of his titleTonight on the red brand, upon getting medically checked, the doctor's team may reveal that Dominik Mysterio was faking injury and was never medically unfit in the first place.This revelation would enrage GM Adam Pearce, who may punish Dirty Dom for lying and spoiling the Night of Champions card. He could accuse Dom of trying to duck Styles at WWE SummerSlam, too. Hence, Pearce could strip Dirty Dom of his title as an extreme measure.#1. AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio announcementLast week on the flagship show, General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that they would conduct a medical reevaluation for Dominik Mysterio, and if he is clinically fit to compete at The Biggest Party of The Summer, he will have to defend his IC Championship against The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam 2025.After checking him medically, the doctor’s team may give a green signal. Therefore, Pearce will officially announce the Dominik vs. AJ IC Title bout for the WWE SummerSlam next month.