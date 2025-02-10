Dominik Mysterio to form alliance behind Liv Morgan's back; brand new faction? 5 WWE stars who can help Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio on RAW

Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio will fire up WWE RAW with an Elimination Chamber qualification match on February 10, 2025. The two men will likely put on one of the finest contests of the night.

Logan returned to the ring at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble and did not fail to make an impact. He eliminated big names from the match, including CM Punk. The Best in the World could come looking for The Maverick on Monday.

However, there are a few stars who could look to help Logan Paul and get in his good books. It could even open up the doors to a potential partnership.

Check out the five stars who could help Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio on RAW this Monday.

#4-5. The New Day could repay The Maverick on WWE RAW

The New Day has been working as top heels on WWE RAW. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been rubbing people the wrong way since their heel turn.

Last week, New Day faced off against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tag team match. Logan Paul’s interference allowed Kofi and Xavier to pick up a big win to stay ahead with their new characters.

The heels could return the favor on Monday night, and show up to help Logan Paul take down The Master of the 619. Their antics could easily earn The Maverick a spot in the Elimination Chamber while extending New Day’s rivalry with LWO.

#2-3. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory could look to impress Logan Paul

A-Town Down Under hasn’t been doing much to talk about on the main roster since losing the tag team titles. The duo appeared on WWE NXT, where they defeated the dream team of Trick Williams and NXT Champion Oba Femi to make a statement.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could get in Logan Paul’s good books by helping him defeat Rey Mysterio this Monday. The duo could then start working with The Maverick, as all three men are playing obnoxious heel characters.

It would be great to see them form a faction for some time as Theory and Waller could get a big push. They could soon even be in contention for the World Tag Team Championship.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could revive his rivalry with Rey Mysterio in WWE

Rey Mysterio may be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time but Dominik Mysterio sees him as a deadbeat dad. Dominik and Rey have already shared the ring on many occasions and The Master of the 619 has taught his son a lesson a few times.

Dominik could get under his father’s skin again by going behind Judgment Day members’ backs to help Logan Paul win on Monday. With Finn Balor set to compete against Seth Rollins for an Elimination Chamber spot, it would be interesting to see if he doesn’t help The Prince.

His actions could give Logan the boost he needs to get to the Elimination Chamber match. The two WWE stars could end up working together often to form one of the most hated heel teams on the RAW brand. That could be the final straw that could end his seemingly strained relationship with Liv Morgan.

