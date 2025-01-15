Dominik Mysterio to get into his third relationship in WWE? Exploring potential girlfriend after Liv Morgan

WWE's lady's man is undoubtedly Dominik Mysterio. As of 2024, Dirty Dom has been in two high-profile relationships. The first was with Rhea Ripley, and the second and current one saw him with Liv Morgan. But, could the 27-year-old already be ready to move on to his third girlfriend?

The answer to that question is quite possibly "Yes." Dominik Mysterio could get into a relationship with Liv Morgan's best friend, Raquel Rodriguez. As of the most recent WWE RAW, Daddy Dom has been put in the dog house. It's safe to say Morgan is annoyed with Mysterio, but it could be this very thing that leads him into the arms of Big Mami Cool.

On this week's RAW, Dominik Mysterio tried to make up with Liv Morgan, after he tried to get back with Rhea Ripley at the Netflix premiere. Morgan feigned forgiveness and then proceeded to order Mysterio around, telling him to get her bags and to run errands. If this continues, there might come a time when the former two-time North American Champion has had enough, and confides in Raquel Rodriguez.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Feeling sympathy for Mysterio, Rodriguez may start to realize how "cruel" Morgan is being. This could lead to her standing up for him and becoming his new girlfriend. Of course, at this point, this is nothing more than speculation.

Dominik Mysterio may be forced to make things right by doing the impossible

Although he is dense at times, Dominik Mysterio is a smart guy. He is sure to notice at some point, that things aren't as good with Liv Morgan as he has been led to believe. As such, he may be forced to make things right with her by doing the impossible.

The impossible in this case, would be confronting Rhea Ripley directly. WWE has floated the idea of having an inter-gender match between the two, but it is just a rumor at this point. Nevertheless, it would make for an epic battle, especially if Dirty Dom does something drastic, like challenge The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship on Morgan's behalf.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier though, a potential match between the two is just a rumor. Only time will tell how things unfold in this storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback