Dominik Mysterio to introduce 24-year-old female star as the new Judgment Day member? Exploring potential WWE return

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has been at the top of his career over the last few months, and his recent feud with AJ Styles has helped boost his status in the company. The star is currently the biggest name among the entire Judgment Day on RAW and is considered to be a future world champion for sure.While Mysterio is not dubbed as the leader of The Judgment Day, he is undoubtedly acting as one, and could make a massive addition to the faction in the coming weeks. Dominik’s sister, Aalyah Mysterio, has previously made her presence felt on WWE TV.During a recent training session in the Dungeon, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared as a guest. Among the trainees, Aalyah also trained in the squared circle, which has garnered a lot of attention on the internet lately.Considering her training session, Dominik Mysterio could introduce his sister into WWE as the newest member of The Judgment Day, adding more excitement and a major twist to the storyline, which could lead to a potential new career for the 24-year-old.As her father earlier revealed, Aalyah Mysterio is very focused on her academics and wants to pursue a career in medicine. The Hall of Famer said that she is very dedicated to her education and has been working hard to make the most of it.Fans will have to wait and see if Aalyah Mysterio steps into the squared circle anytime soon.Dominik Mysterio was once close to slapping his sister at WWE WrestleManiaDominik Mysterio has undoubtedly made a name for himself by fighting with his own family, and his WrestleMania storyline with his father Rey was incredible. During the feud, he confronted his sister and mother multiple times and wanted to do something that enhanced his character.However, he couldn’t find much to do. During the match with his father at WrestleMania, Dominik splashed a cup of water on his sister and revealed during an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast that he was close to slapping her as well.&quot;Originally, I wanted to take a sip of water or something, so I look at it and I realized that there wasn't too much in there. So I figured let's just throw it in her face over and for whatever reason, she hopped over and put her hands on me. That's assault. I would have hit her back,&quot; Dominik said. [6:49 - 7:07]Although fans couldn’t see much of Dominik vs. Aalyah at that moment, a future confrontation between the siblings would be entertaining to watch.