Dominik Mysterio to land in trouble with Rhea Ripley following WWE RAW? Why it is possible

Over the last few weeks, Rhea Ripley has emerged as the leader of The Judgment Day. Not only has Ripley kept communication clear in the group, but she has also solved the differences between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Naturally, the heel faction would now look at Ripley while making significant decisions.

However, this week on RAW, the same did not happen. The Women's World Champion was kept on the sidelines by Dominik Mysterio as he seemingly tried to recruit Jey Uso without informing her. During his conversation with Jey, Dominik seemed adamant about landing the former in The Judgment Day.

While the success of this move by Dominik might add strength to The Judgment Day, there is a chance it might land the NXT North American Champion in trouble with Rhea Ripley. Since Dominik did not consult her, it might massively hurt Ripley's ego since the duo share a close bond.

Not only have Ripley and Dominik Mysterio become partners, but they have come to each other's aid multiple times. This is one of the biggest reasons why The Eradicator might be enraged by Dominik's move. While this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if it actually plays out on RAW.

WWE Hall of Fame inductee recently complimented Rhea Ripley

Since making her debut in WWE, Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest success stories in the promotion. Over the years, Ripley has amassed a huge fan following due to her strength, promo work, and compelling character.

While her work in NXT was heavily appreciated by WWE fans, ever since Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day, she has been on another level. Not only did she win the women's title by beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, but she has also defended her gold on multiple occasions.

These performances and a dominant title run have earned Ripley the respect she deserves. While fans online are consistently rallying for her, WWE legends also seem to be in awe of Ripley. One such veteran who recently complimented The Eradicator on Twitter is Torrie Wilson. She wrote:

"Mami for President. @RheaRipley_WWE."

Check out Torrie Wilson's tweet below:

At 26, the Aussie superstar is still very young in her wrestling career. Considering she has a lot of time in hand, it will be interesting to see the accolades she achieves in the near future.

