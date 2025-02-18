Dominik Mysterio to leave WWE briefly after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

Say what you will about Dominik Mysterio, but he is one of WWE's top heels. The son of the legendary luchador Rey Mysterio has made quite a name for himself as a dirtbag and a genuinely unlikeable superstar. He is loathed by the fans, but they may not have to deal with him for a while. Why? Because he could potentially leave the company for a brief time.

The answer to this question could potentially be "Yes." After all, Dominik Mysterio himself has admitted that he is open to the idea. Dirty Dom recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast, where he opened up about WWE's new partnership with TNA Wrestling and said he wouldn't mind going there.

Dominik Mysterio, in fact, stated he would love to go to the Nashville-based promotion. Now, being the heel he is, his particular words were "go down to TNA," which was certainly an unnecessary dig. But that's not all. He also suggested that he would be interested in facing TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. Although, he refused to "say his name."

"Dude, I'd love to show up on TNA, you know? Yeah, like, why not? I'd love to go and take over. I went down to NXT and took over NXT, so why not go down to TNA and take over TNA?" said young Mysterio. "You know, I can't say I'm too focused on anybody in TNA ... but I don't like to say his name. I think we know who we're talking about. He just beat Dolph; I've beaten Dolph. So yeah, I'll just leave that at that," revealed Dom. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania. The company has a busy month ahead, as it will travel to Europe in March before returning to the United States for The Show of Shows in April.

Since Dirty Dom is one of the top heels of the company, it is highly unlikely that Triple H would send him to TNA Wrestling during the WrestleMania season. It certainly would be interesting to see the former NXT North American Champion in the Nashville-based promotion. But, at this point, it's nothing more than speculation.

Dominik Mysterio is still advocating for a new Judgment Day member

Whether or not Dominik Mysterio goes to TNA remains to be seen. But, right now, he is focused on what is in front of him, and that is The Judgment Day. Last week on RAW, Dirty Dom requested Finn Balor to add a new member. Unfortunately, the said request was denied.

However, that did not stop the 27-year-old from suggesting the same thing again this week. This time, he shared his thoughts only with Liv Morgan, but Balor must have heard him, as he once again made it clear that The Judgment Day would not welcome any new members.

Tension continues to grow between the group, raising many interesting questions. In particular, how long will it be before this turmoil leads to a major betrayal within the group?

