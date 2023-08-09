Dominik Mysterio to lose NXT North American title tonight thanks to 32-year-old star? Exploring payback options

Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee tonight on NXT. Up until now, Dom Dom, by whatever means, has successfully defended his championship whenever asked to. However, tonight things could pan out a little differently thanks to Raquel Rodriguez.

For weeks now, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have been at loggerheads. Both women are doing anything possible to get the better of and take their frustration out on each other. A couple of weeks ago, Ripley injured Rodriguez's partner, Liv Morgan. Tonight, we could see Rodriguez returning Mami's favor in a different way.

WWE NXT @WWENXT



@WWENXT North American Champion @DomMysterio35 has @RheaRipley_WWE in HIS corner and challenger @dragonlee95 has @reymysterio in HIS corner!



8/7c @USANetwork TONIGHT on #WWENXT @WWENXT North American Champion @DomMysterio35 has @RheaRipley_WWE in HIS corner and challenger @dragonlee95 has @reymysterio in HIS corner!8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/CUBPEoEW7T

Tonight on NXT, Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee, and Dom's father Rey Mysterio will be in Lee's corner. Rodriguez could cause a distraction or prevent Rhea from interfering and in turn cost Dom Dom the NXT North American Championship.

The rivalry between the women is already intense and heated. It looks like a certainty that the women will face each other at the next premium live event, Payback, with the World Women's Championship on the line.

WWE Superstar wants to become like Dominik Mysterio

Following his debut, Dominik Mysterio was always a spitting image of his father Rey Mysterio. However, "Dirty" Dom changed not only his appearance but also his fortunes last year at Clash at the Castle when he joined Judgment Day. Since then, he has played his character to perfection.

He has done it so well that the WWE Universe hates his very existence. They boo him every time he utters a word and cheer every time he gets punished in the ring. While the majority of people in the world dislike him, one WWE Superstar wants to be like him.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul admitted his love for being the bad guy. He also admitted his admiration for Dominik Mysterio's ability to get insane heat from the fans.

“Well, there’s a person who’s actually active right now. Who I admire. His heel tendencies and he goes by the name of Dominik Mysterio. He’s Rey Mysterio’s son and he got a feud with his dad and it worked. The audience ate it up like they hate this guy now. I think it actually might be real hatred. Dom puts the mic up to his mouth and he can’t get a word out because everyone in every single arena around the country, around the world is booing him. He cannot speak, he cannot cut promos. That’s where I want to be. I want to be so hated that I can’t talk when I enter the venue.” (H/T : Ringside News)

Love him or hate him. Dominik Mysterio is surely on his way to the top of the mountain. He has all the potential to have a career akin to his legendary father.

Do you think Dominik will retain his title tonight? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here