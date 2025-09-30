Dominik Mysterio may have already been betrayed by Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Judgment Day politics has been one of the longest-running tropes on WWE TV. While tensions within the group often escalate and calm down, over a longer period of time, one can clearly see that the seeds of dissent have borne fruit. Basically, tensions within the Judgment Day are like the stock market.

With Liv Morgan absent due to injury, the conflict between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor has kept moving, albeit at a glacial pace, but on this week's RAW, Balor, in a certain sense, already betrayed Mysterio.

Ahead of his Intercontinental Championship title defense against Rusev last night, Dominik was left alone to contend with his challenger, with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh going backstage after accompanying Dirty Dom during his entrance.

If you remember, last week, Dominik first forced JD McDonagh into a match with Rusev, and then did not help him when Rusev brutalized him. But come on, Dom had a valid excuse... he was scared! And he is a chicken; it's not like Balor and McDonagh don't know that!

Anyway, last night's actions in Raleigh were a clear receipt for last week. But here's the thing: by next week, things will have calmed down. After all, things barely ever get heated. It has mostly been all passive-aggressive psychological warfare within the Judgment Day that leads to the eventual ultimate betrayal.

That ultimate betrayal may not have happened yet, but in principle, Balor and Dom have already betrayed each other — multiple times over. Unlike Damian Priest and Finn Balor, this dynamic is different. Because here, it is not just Balor who is jealous; the other party is also not particularly fond of the faction dynamics either.

Next week, there may not even be an argument that sees Dominik Mysterio question Finn Balor's actions this week. Even if there is, Balor will probably just say that he and JD left Dom alone because of their faith in him, their confidence in him, their respect for him.

Finn Balor will say something along these lines: "You don't need help! You're the Intercontinental Champion! The AAA Mega Champion!" Something along those lines... But in reality, Balor can't wait to see Dom Mysterio fall. The best part is that not only is that so clearly evident to fans, but Dom knows all about it, too.

There's envy and jealousy all over the place, and while Dominik Mysterio is no saint — on the contrary, he is one of the biggest pieces of trash on the roster — fans now love him because of how brilliant he is. Therefore, Balor's envy is clearly being emphasised more, and he is the one who is likely to stay heel.

Finn Balor or Dominik Mysterio: Who will turn babyface?

Dominik Mysterio seems to be the more likely candidate to be the one who soon turns babyface, given the WWE Universe's natural admiration of him and his gradual ascent to superstardom.

However, Finn Balor is an equally good choice: the quintessential underdog babyface and a legend in the latter stages of his career. And, there is always the risk that turning babyface would water down Dominik. He's a lot like The Miz in how he acts and approaches his matches.

If there were any doubts regarding whether Balor can be one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster once again, even in this stacked field, NXT Homecoming proved any detractors wrong. WWE has two roads here, and indeed, that fact has been evident for quite a while.

Triple H is likely waiting for Liv Morgan to make her return to finally pull the trigger on a Dominik Mysterio babyface turn. But even if Dom does end up being the one who turns babyface in this feud, it is high time that Finn Balor does so very soon thereafter as well.

And that may finally mean the end of The Judgment Day — for good.

